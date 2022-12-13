Boxing legend Frank Bruno MBE delighted fans and shoppers during a visit to Basildon Town Centre.

The WBC heavyweight title winner was spotted in the Eastgate Shopping Centre on Saturday and took the time to chat and have pictures with fans.

He visited the shopping centre for a book signing and spent time with fans and surprised shoppers.

The signing was organised by Sports and Star Autographs in the galleries in the centre.

Eastgate manager Ian Clark said; “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome sporting legend Frank Bruno to Eastgate at the weekend.

"It was a great event organised by our retailer Sports and Star Autographs. Everyone really enjoyed meeting Frank. What a Christmas treat for everyone.”

He competed as a boxer from 1982 to 1996 and won the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at a packed Wembley Stadium in 1995, in what was his fourth world championship challenge.

He also faced multiple top-rated heavyweights throughout his career, including two defeats against Mike Tyson in 1989 and 1996, and a defeat against fellow Briton Lennox Lewis in 1993.