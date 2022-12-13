A FAMILY has been left devastated after their dogs died hours after they fear they were “poisoned” by the liquid from a snow globe.

Lexi, a six-year-old rescue French Bulldog, and Milo, a 16-and-a-half-week-old Labrador, had managed to pull a snow globe off the shelf of their Rayleigh home.

Despite the quick response, from owner, Caroline Osbourn, 46, the liquid went everywhere.

READ MORE >> Decision to shut schools across south Essex due to snow branded 'ridiculous'

Unbeknown to Caroline some snow globes contain antifreeze, which is poisonous to dogs.

Sadly, less than 48 hours after the incident, both Lexi and Milo had passed away.

Heartbroken Caroline is now urging pet owners to be aware of the dangers.

She said: “One had managed to pull a Christmas snow globe from the shelf and as fast as I got to them and was wiping them and the floor, the liquid was everywhere.

“The liquid didn’t feel like water, so I googled snow globes and saw that some of them have antifreeze in them.

“I rang our vets who said to ring the toxicology helpline. I did this and they said to get them to the vets straight away.

“Treatment began very quickly, induced vomiting, antidote, and then they were put on drops as a precaution.

“With antifreeze poisoning, the window for treatment is very slim, but we all acted fast.

“But, 28 hours later Lexi passed away, followed by Milo six hours after.

“As a family, we are still in shock. We are just devastated.”

Caroline runs K9ology, a dog training business in Rayleigh, and shared the news on her Facebook.

It went viral with more than 61,000 shares, and 6,500 comments with most unaware snow globes had antifreeze in them.

The 46-year-old wants to warn other dog owners about snow globes to prevent any other family going through the same heartache.

She added: “The suddenness and unexpectedness of it has been hard to get our heads around.

“It is just awful.

“We had no idea snow globes contained anything other than water and glitter, and certainly weren’t aware they can contain antifreeze.

“It is absolutely frightening.

“No one we have spoken to knew this either; nor have there been comments on the Facebook that knew this.

“Milo and Lexi were best buddies; they have both left a big hole in our family.

“Please if you have any snow globes be careful with them. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy.”