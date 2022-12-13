A CHRISTMAS crackdown on drink and drug driving saw 60 irresponsible motorists arrested within a week.

Those charged with the offences during December will be expedited through the court procedure as part of the operation.

During the seven days to Monday, officers from Essex Police’s Roads Policing Unit made 23 drink drive arrests and 37 drug driving arrests.

Eight people failed to provide a specimen when required to do so.

In the previous fourteen day period, 29 drink drive arrests were made with a further 23 arrests for drug driving and 13 people failing to provide a specimen.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Each year, Essex Police deal with serious or fatal collisions where drink or drug driving is a contributory factor.

“Our campaign asks the public to help us tackle the issue and support our campaign which aims to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving.

“We’re asking you help us to prevent, persuade and report drink drivers this Christmas.”

He added: “This year, anyone who is charged with drink or drug driving during December will be expedited through the court procedure, meaning that you could be charged to appear in court within 48 hours of your arrest and disqualified from driving.”