POLICE call handlers are experiencing “very high demand” as emergency calls have soared in the past week.

Essex Police said it saw a 200 per cent increase in 999 calls at some periods during Monday, compared to the same date last week.

Between 8pm on Sunday and 12am on Monday, the force control room took 690 emergency calls.

A police spokesman said: “If it is not an emergency and the incident you wish to speak to us about is not happening right now, please do not call 999.”

Callers are urged to use the 111 service where appropriate.