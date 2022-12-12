TENDRING residents who are considering buying a pet for Christmas are being urged to think carefully before doing so – and to only buy from reputable breeders.

As well as being reminded that a dog, cat, or any other pet is for life – not just for Christmas – purchasing from unlicensed breeders or sellers could be supporting poor animal welfare.

Breeders or sellers who are unlicensed have not been checked to ensure they meet welfare standards, meaning customers risk buying poorly bred or unhealthy animals which can sadly die – and leave their new owners with much heartache and vet bills costing thousands of pounds.

Locally people can check the public register of licensed dog breeders, or those licensed to sell animals as pets, on the Tendring Council website.

While a licence is not required in every case, if the seller is clearly in the business of making money from pet sales – earning more than £1,000 in income – then they probably require one by law.

Michael Talbot, the council's cabinet member for environment, said: “Licensed businesses will have met a certain minimum standard of welfare, having been inspected by us and, in the case of dog breeders, also a vet.

“This ensures the animals are well looked after, and means you can buy with confidence knowing your new pet is far more likely to be healthy and a life-long addition to your family.

“Sadly we have seen cases of people not being so thorough and ending up losing their pet soon after purchase, which is sad for the animal and the owners – especially younger members of pet households.

“You may also wish to consider supporting a reputable local animal rescue shelter to give an abandoned animal a forever home; while there are also useful checklists out there from organisations such as the RSPCA to consider when buying a pet.”

Public registers of licensed dog breeders and pet sellers can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/business/licensing-legislation/public-registers, while the website also contains a full list of animal activities that require a licence.