A CLACTON charity which provides weekly veggie lunches has had a Christmas boost from a £750 donation from a shopping centre.

Clacton FoodCycle, which feeds up to 60 people every Monday lunchtime at the town’s Baptist Church, came out on top in a public vote to decide which of three local charities should receive the top prize from a new £1,250 fund.

The money was put up by Clacton Shopping Village as a thankyou to local people who have made it the busiest ever year at the Village after the pandemic lockdown and where Christmas has started early with free hot chestnuts and carol singers at weekends.

Hundreds took part in the public vote with FoodCycle coming out on top ahead of runners-up Inclusion Ventures, which provides a range of services mainly aimed at younger people, and Martin’s United Foundation, which works with the homeless, who both receive £250.

Operations Manager for Clacton Shopping Village Leanne Pfrang said: “There was such a great response from the public and so many have voted that we intend to do it again with another prize fund for local charities.”