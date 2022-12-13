A CALLOUS thief stole up to £30,000 from a widowed pensioner who became isolated during the first Covid lockdown.

Kelly Smith, 43, targeted the Frinton resident after spotting her on her own and calculating she would be cut off from her family in 2020.

Smith manipulated the 75-year-old by gaining her trust and asking for money to help fund a faux sob story about her “ill father”.

In total, between £20,000 and £30,000 was stolen in installments from the pensioner’s lifesavings, although her family believe the figure could be closer to £40,000.

The victim’s daughters have now warned the seaside community to remain vigilant after a judge decided Smith did not have the means to compensate her.

Seaside town - Frinton Esplanade (Image: Google)

Smith, of Gatefield Close, Walton, admitted theft at Chelmsford Crown Court and was handed a two year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The victim’s daughters, who have asked to remain anonymous, say they fear letting Smith roam the streets will enable her to return to crime.

One said: “I think at the time mum must have been completely lonely and just enjoyed having somebody to talk to.

“Kelly Smith befriended her, made conversation and gained her trust over a period of time.

“She watched an elderly person on her own and targeted her.

“Mum was no fool. It was out of character, it’s not like her so this person had a real hold over her.”

Sentence - Smith was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

The other daughter explained she realised what was happening after becoming suspicious of WhatsApp messages her mother was receiving in July 2020.

It was the first time the family had been able to meet since the pandemic began four months prior.

“Mum was absolutely duped and when I saw her I really felt she was under a spell.

“It showed the control Kelly Smith had over her. Mum was deliberately targeted because she had no in-person social contact.”

The siblings said when their mother found out what had happened she was “totally and utterly shocked and embarrassed”.

They added: “If it can happen to us it can happen to others.

“People need to look out for their elderly relatives and report any suspicions they have.”

Smith was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of a rehabilitation activity.