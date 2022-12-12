ESSEX popstar Olly Murs returned to the red sofa as he appeared on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show fresh off achieveing his fifth number one album.

Murs, from Witham, has appeared on the show in the past, and returned last Friday off the back of his new album release.

Olly’s latest album, Marry Me, reached number one in the charts last week.

On the show, he performed his fifth track from, Dancing on Cars, before joining Kate Winslet, Lenny Henry, Nadiya Hussain and Jack Whitehall on the sofa.

Olly was congratulated on his new number one album by Graham Norton, saying he’s “still got it”.

The Essex popstar said he was ecstatic and thanked everyone for their support.

Graham further asked Olly about his engagement and wedding plans, with Olly saying he has a summer wedding planned with fiancé Amelia Tank, adding it is planned to take place about June or July time.

Olly also said he “has a best man, but has not told him yet”, to which Jack Whitehall leaned in laughing, saying “you are asking for the right moment I guess, I am free June, July, August, all of next year.”

He also spoke briefly on his new tour, where he is set to return to Colchester in August.