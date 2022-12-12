RESIDENTS in Clacton are being offered a free fix if their television suffers interference.

Mobile networks are being improved in the town to boost speed, performance and coverage.

There is a small chance these upgrades may cause interference to TV received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

Symptoms could include intermittent sound, blocky images or loss of TV signal.

Free support is being offered by Restore TV, which works to ensure people can continue to enjoy free-to-view TV when mobile is upgraded in their area.

Restore TV offers additional support for people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive personal independence payments (PIPs), attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, from Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.

"Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”

Any viewers who experience new interference to free-to-view TV should contact Restore TV on 0808 13 13 800 or at restoretv.uk.