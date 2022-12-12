PEOPLE have faced delays and disruption from the snow and icy weather in Essex.

Many schools are closed today due to safety concerns for staff and families.

Public transport has been affected and drivers have been experiencing delays due to the snow overnight.

Flights are back up and running at Stansted Airport, but many have been cancelled or delayed after the runway was closed last night.

Police have advised to only travel if necessary and to reduce your speed and allow extra time for your journey.

Drivers were stuck on the M25 last night and there were delays of one and a half hours this morning anti-clockwise between junction 28 and 25.

The road has since reopened after major disruption.

Gritters and snowploughs attended throughout the night to the worst affected areas of the network.

National Highways said up to 15cm of snow fell in some areas and up to 25 gritters were treating the roads.

Road users are still being urged to plan ahead and take care whilst driving.

Stewart Turner, network operations manager, said: “The motorway network is now open and traffic is moving after a challenging night.

"Our crews have been working hard to return the network to normal and we would like to thank everyone for their efforts to get our roads moving again.

“However, we would still urge drivers to take extra care when heading out today. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place across large parts of the south-east and east for the remainder of today and into Tuesday.”

Today’s east of England weather forecast from the Met Office states: “A cold day with areas of freezing fog which will be slow to clear, perhaps lingering all day in some western parts.

“A few wintry showers at first, slowly easing. Some limited brighter spells developing later. Maximum temperature 3°C.

“Often cloudy this evening, but cloud clearing with lengthy clear spells developing, allowing a widespread frost.

“More limited freezing fog patches perhaps developing. Any isolated wintry showers clearing. Minimum temperature -6°C.”

For tomorrow and the rest of the week, the Met Office said: “Cold again with a widespread frost, but dry through Tuesday.

“Any freezing fog patches slowly clearing. Sunny spells at first but this becoming hazy as high cloud moves in. Maximum temperature 2°C.

“Very cold with widespread frost and areas of freezing fog forming overnight, slow to clear by day. Wintry showers at times, mainly near Norfolk coasts.”