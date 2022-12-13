ESSEX Country Fire and Rescue Service welcomed 11 new recruits and two control room operators in a special ceremony.

Held at the service training centre in Witham, the new recruits were welcomed into the service during a passing out ceremony.

The ceremony saw firefighters perform two drills to show their training in dealing with a house fire as well as a road traffic collision.

The control room operators took part in the drills where they demonstrated what happens when an emergency call comes in, how they would send crews to the scene while reassuring the caller, and how they would manage resources during the incidents.

Proud family, friends and colleagues watched on, with the ceremony also live streamed for those who couldn’t make it in person.

The ceremony was attended by chief fire officer Rick Hylton and deputy Essex police, fire and crime commissioner Jane Gardner, as well as group and station managers ready to welcome their new colleagues.

The new firefighters will be heading to Basildon, Chelmsford, Clacton, Grays and Harlow fire stations.

The control room operators will be based in the control room at service headquarters in Kelvedon Park.

Essex chief fire officer Rick Hylton said: “To you my colleagues, congratulations and a huge well done.

“Not only have you beaten off the competition of thousands of people to be stood on that line today, but you have also been through a tough and rigorous basic training course, of which, if yours was anything like mine, will have been full of ups and downs, but where you will have pulled together, gained encouragement and strength from one another and worked as a team to achieve collective success.

“Never forget, being a member of the fire and rescue service is a team game. A set of unique individuals with different experiences, different backgrounds and different skills, all united by a shared purpose - to make our communities safer.

“Making Essex a safer place to work, live and travel is our common purpose, and it is the reason we do what we do.

“I wish each one of you a long fulfilling career, and I very much look forward to working with you all in making Essex a safer place to work, live and travel.”