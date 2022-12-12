NEW rubbish bags are now available for groups doing community litter picks across Tendring.

Tendring Council said it supports such events by supplying bags and pickers, as well as arranging collection of the waste picked up by the volunteers.

Now new purple bags are being given out to community groups, to make their efforts more visible and allow better waste management by Tendring Council, also preventing people dumping household waste at the collection point.

Michael Talbot, the council's cabinet member for the environment, said the new colour bags were a subtle but important change.

“Having a different colour bag means we can ensure that extra bags provided are used only by community groups, and not for people to get around the limits on black bin waste for households,” he said.

“They also provide better recognition, for those out and about, of the fantastic work these groups do in keeping their community clean and tidy, and I would like to thank them for their dedication to this task.”

If you are arranging a community litter pick and would like some support from Tendring Council, email the authority at recycle@tendringdc.gov.uk.