HEALTH leaders across north Essex are urging people to use the appropriate service to ensure those in urgent need are best supported.

Dr Andrew Kelso implored families to avoid overcrowding NHS waiting rooms as the winter strain on services tightens its grip.

Health chiefs say winter traditionally sees an increase in coughs, colds and other respiratory illnesses.

The UK Health Security Agency said there has also been an increase in a bacteria infection this year, caused by Strep A, particularly among children.

It has led to a higher incidence of Scarlet Fever.

Pressure - NHS waiting rooms are seeing increased demand (Image: Archant)

Parents are being told to trust their own judgement if they feel “outside your comfort zone” should a child fall ill.

Dr Kelso, medical director at NHS Suffolk and North East Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is quite normal for us to see an increase in childhood illness at this time of year.

“Much of this will pass with plenty of rest and drinking fluids.”

He continued: “NHS services are always busy at this time of year and waiting rooms have limited space.

“To avoid overcrowding, if you can, please limit the number of people attending with a patient, although we understand this is sometimes not possible.

“GP practices will be prioritising patients based on their symptoms, meaning that some patients may have to wait for some time before being seen.

Health boss - Dr Andrew Kelso (Image: ESNEFT)

“GP practices may have to cancel or defer routine appointments at short notice to meet the needs of patients with respiratory symptoms.

“All of our health staff are working tirelessly so please be kind and courteous to them at this challenging time.”

The UKHSA said Strep A can cause a range of other types of infection, such as skin infection and sore throat.

In very rare occasions, Strep A can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Strep A.

The UKHSA added this can be “very serious”, particularly in older, younger and more vulnerable groups.”

Dr Kelso said: “Please visit 111 online if you need further guidance.

“NHS 111 online will help determine what the best course of action is.”