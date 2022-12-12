A SCHOOL for children with special learning needs has been forced to close today after its boiler conked out.
Shorefields School, in Holland Road, Clacton, has shut due to having no heating or hot water, according to Essex County Council.
Engineers have been called to the educational facility, which accommodates pupils aged between three and 19-years-old
More information as we get it.
