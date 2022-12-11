AN Essex airport has temporarily suspended all flights after it was forced to close its runway due to the weather.

Stansted airport has said it has closed its runway for snow clearing this evening.

A spokesman said: "Our runway is temporarily closed whilst we undertake snow clearing.

"We remain open but passengers should contact their airline for the latest flight information.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide further updates as soon as possible."

It comes as snow has been falling across Essex, after hitting the county earlier this evening.

It comes following the yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 9am today until 9am tomorrow morning.