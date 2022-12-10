Dave Myers, one half of the cooking duo Hairy Bikers, celebrated his return to TV this morning (December 10) after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Myers appeared on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and was seen punching the air and cheering.

In May this year, the 65-year-old announced he was undertaking chemotherapy for cancer.

He was in good spirits and was joined by friend, fellow chef and Hairy Biker Simon ‘Si’ King as he sported a statement red flowery waistcoat.

He told host and chef Matt Tebutt: “It’s fantastic to be back and what a way to celebrate Christmas here. We’re going to be doing a coffee and hazelnut cake, it’s a symphony where nuts meet coffee. Honestly, it’s so good for Christmas, the angel Gabriel has wafted across your tonsils.

“I’m over the moon to be back!”

The chef had joked in the preview of the programme on BBC Breakfast that he was “still breathing”.

Myers, who appeared on the programme with King, later added: “It’s lovely to be back. It has been a rough year, I can’t pretend otherwise, and there were some times when I didn’t think I would be here for Christmas.

“I’ve got to give a shout out to the doctors and nurses in Birmingham who put me back together, the surgeon who got me walking again and nurse Marion who, before my chemo, brings me cake in. Best banana bread ever.

“But it is lovely to be back. Si’s been looking after me, filling my freezer with mince and dumplings. Being back on Saturday Kitchen is great, I think the first time we were here was 15 years ago.”

Simon ‘Si’ King and David Myers of the Hairy Bikers (Image: Ian West/PA)

The Hairy Bikers have both talked openly about health struggles they’ve experienced over the years.

Myers has previously discussed the time he discovered he had glaucoma, an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018, the chef had originally mistaken the condition as a bad hangover.

King talked about suffering from a brain aneurysm in 2014,which he later said he was only able to survive due to considerable weight loss.

The pair met in 1995 and they gained popularity as the Hairy Bikers and Myers appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013.