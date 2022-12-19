A TALENTED theatre performer is set to fulfill a lifelong goal by playing a famous character in Clacto's popular panto.

Amy Sue, 24, will star as Cinderella in the Princes Theatre production in Clacton and she has been preparing for the role since her youth watching Disney films with her parents.

She began her career in theatre relatively late by starting dancing lessons at 14, shortly after Amy realised she could pursue her dream full-time.

Amy said: “It was probably the only thing I knew I could do, to be fair I did well in my GCSEs but singing was something I felt I was meant to do.

“I studied A-Level music and drama before heading to Chichester for university to take on a musical theatre degree.

“It was a very intense course with 35 hours of contact time per week, an hour of excruciating cardio, ensemble tracks, singing lessons with tap and ballet dancing lessons.”

Amy got to meet several industry professionals during her time at university and during her final year, she was tasked with performing as the lead in A Man of No Importance.

Sadly, the Covid pandemic meant that alternative arrangements had to be made to complete her degree which she passed with first-class honours.

After she left university, Amy set her sights on getting experience any way she could.

Amy added: “This is my first proper show, I have been working here for a year since I got a job as an assistant stage manager at Princes Theatre.

“Now I’m taking on a main role it really does bring a tear to my eye because it’s a full circle moment.

“My mum says she can still remember all my Cinderella dresses and the songs we used to sing, I’m my dads only child so he treats me like his princess as well.

“The cast have been great and very welcoming, they’re also so kind and have helped me so much.”

You can see Amy as Cinderella at Princes Theatre until January 1.

For more information and to book your place visit bit.ly/3Hodim9.