POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault that left a victim with a large gash to the head.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in Main Road, Harwich, shortly before 3pm on Thursday, December 8

The victim, a man in his 30s, required medical treatment after he sustained a laceration to the head.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.

Detective inspector Jason Scrivener, said: “We’re asking anyone who was in the area yesterday to contact us and tell us what they saw.

“At that time of day there would have been lots of people in the area who may have witnessed something that can help our investigation.

“It may be that the assault was captured on dash cam footage of cars in Main Road.”

Harwich Mayor Ivan Henderson encouraged residents to contact police with any information on the incident.

He said: “This sounds like a really nasty incident and I am concerned for the victim with the injuries he has sustained.

“I don’t have many details on what happened at this stage but in any like this if the public can come forward with any information to support the police I’m sure that would be very welcome.

“We need to come together on incidents like this to make sure they are few and far between and when they happen we need to make sure those responsible are dealt with by the law.

“It sounds like a very nasty dispute between two people so hopefully police get to the bottom of it.”

Mr Henderson also expressed his concern as the incident occurred close to a school.

He added: “The disturbing side is it would have happened right near a primary school at a time where the children were being picked up by their parents which is very concerning.”

If you have any information on the incident please contact Essex Police on its online live chat service.

Alternatively, you can submit an anonymous report by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, always call 999 in an emergency.

Please quite crime reference 42/295946/22 when providing any information.