THE cost of converting a former sheltered housing complex to house local homeless families has spiralled to more than £1.4million, it has been revealed.

Tendring Council approved a £600,000 scheme to use Spendells House, off Naze Park Road, Walton, as a temporary accommodation facility, two years ago.

The 30-flat block was built in the early 1960s and had proved to be unpopular for numerous years due to the shared facilities and dated design, which led to it being closed in 2018.

Neighbours feared plans to house the homeless at the site could have attracted ex-offenders, but the council assured residents the building will be used for families.

A report has revealed "significantly more" is now needed due to inflation across the construction industry.

It also showed the council has already been forced to spend an extra £150,000 on urgent works to remove asbestos from the site.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing, said it is still thought the investment would still help the authority save money in the long run.

The council is currently reliant on expensive solutions, such as B&Bs which can often be out of the area, to provide temporary accommodation to those who otherwise face homelessness.

“With the financial pressures facing not just us but all councils across the country it would be easy to cut this initiative and simply look to demolish Spendells and sell-off the land for development,” said Mr Honeywood.

“However, with mounting costs of providing temporary accommodation from the private sector this would likely be short-sighted, and in the long-term spending this money on Spendells now will be a return on investment in the future.

“More importantly it gives us far greater control on the quality of temporary accommodation.

“This is a facility to be used by people facing the loss of a roof over their heads, and it is important they can feel comfortable in a time of distress.”

If agreed in principle by the council’s cabinet on Friday then the business case will be revised and will go before the full council in February.

It is hoped the facility could be open for use in autumn next year.