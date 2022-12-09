A MAN has denied burgling two homes following the theft of cars in Clacton.

Christopher Righelato, 28, of Orwell Road, Clacton, denied two charges of burglary when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The charges relate to the alleged theft of car keys from properties in Princess Anne Close, Clacton, on September 21, and St Clair’s Clacton, on October 3.

A two-day trial is expected to take place in the week commencing May 15.