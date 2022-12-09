Arsenal defender Ben White allegedly returned home from England’s World Cup camp after a row with coaching staff.

It was reported last week that the defender had been forced to withdraw from the World Cup squad and return to England “for personal reasons”.

However, according to the Daily Star, it is reported his early exit from the camp was down to a ‘bust-up’ with Gareth Southgate’s assistant Steve Holland as well as struggling to integrate with the squad.

The pair allegedly came to blows in front of the rest of the squad in a team meeting ahead of the clash with the USA.

As a result, the defender reportedly left his first World Cup by a mutual decision having not played a single minute.

A Football Association released a statement at the time saying: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

“The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”