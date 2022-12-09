THE number of cases of scarlet fever in the likes of Colchester and Tendring has been revealed, following the publication of Government data.

Figures collated and published by public health professionals show Colchester has at least five cases of the contagious infection while Tendring has two.

The current statistics, which only show cases recorded up to the end of last week, also shows Braintree has at least three cases of scarlet fever.

The East of England as a whole, meanwhile, has 708 cases and 59 residents with iGAS, the much more serious infection which develops from Strep A bacteria.

According to the NHS, scarlet fever can result in flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands, as well as a sandpaper-like rash.

Symptoms of Strep A in children, on the other hand, include breathing difficulties, the skin, tongue or lips turning blue, or skin looking mottled, floppiness and sleepiness.

Strep A itself is the bacteria which can cause scarlet fever, but it can also develop into a more serious infection known as iGAS.

Dr Ravi Balakrishnan, consultant in health protection at UK Health Security Agency East, said cases of Strep A appear to be greater this year than previously.

“We know this is very concerning for parents and carers but often these illnesses can be mild and easily treatable,” he said.

“GAS is a common bacteria that lots of us carry in our throats and on our skin, and it doesn’t always result in illness.

“However, in very rare occasions, GAS bacteria can become invasive which is more serious and I ask all parents and carers to make themselves familiar with symptoms.

“It’s vitally important you trust your judgement and seek urgent medical help if your child’s condition begins to worsen or they have any of these serious symptoms.”