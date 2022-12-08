A COMMUNITY support group is set to open its doors on Christmas Day for people who would like to spend the day in a warm and welcoming environment.

CVS Tendring will host residents at its building in Rosemary Road, Clacton, as a warm space.

Food and refreshments will be available for attendees to enjoy on the day as well as CVS Tendring volunteers who will be up for a chat.

Everyone is welcome from 10am to 3pm, for more information call CVS Tendring on 01255 425692.