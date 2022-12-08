A COMMUNITY support group is set to open its doors on Christmas Day for people who would like to spend the day in a warm and welcoming environment.
CVS Tendring will host residents at its building in Rosemary Road, Clacton, as a warm space.
Food and refreshments will be available for attendees to enjoy on the day as well as CVS Tendring volunteers who will be up for a chat.
Everyone is welcome from 10am to 3pm, for more information call CVS Tendring on 01255 425692.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here