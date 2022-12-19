POLICE officers visited a school with their dogs to speak to young pupils about the pooches' leading roles.

Sgt Charlotte Bailey, from the Tendring Community Policing Team, teamed up with PCs Ross Ashcroft and Hayley Peek as well as police dogs Dexter and Oreo to speak at Lawford Primary School.

Two new PCSOs, Gemma Shanks and Christopher Ball, also joined them for the visit.

Sgt Bailey began by explaining to the children that being a police officer was not just about solving crimes, but also about helping people and keeping the community safe.

She said: “Visits like this are so important in building positive relationships with younger members of our community.

“It is crucial that they know we are here to keep them safe and helm when they need us.”

Sgt Bailey also explained how the children could contact the police, fire, or ambulance services if they needed help in an emergency.

The class then got the opportunity to try on some police uniforms such as hats and coats.

After a quick break the four and five-year-olds were introduced to police dog handlers PC Ashcroft and PC Peek who talked about how dogs are used in the force.

They explained how the pooches use their fantastic sense of smell to find people and contraband criminals are trying to hide.

Oreo also gave the children a demonstration by finding some cash that had been hidden around the classroom by PC Ashcroft.

PC Ashcroft added: “We really enjoyed visiting the children at Lawford Primary.

“They were so well-behaved and asked some great questions. Orep and Dexter had a lot of fun too.”

Miss Woods, foundation stage teacher, said: “The children were captivated by one of the officers talk about how the police keep everyone safe, it extended their knowledge and my own.

“The dog unit was incredible with the children, it was an interactive visit, and the children haven't stopped talking about Dexter and Oreo.

“We really can't thank Essex Police enough for providing this amazing experience for our children at Lawford. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.”