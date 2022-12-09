RESIDENTS and business have been encouraged to complete a survey and share their views on their fear of crime.
The Tendring Community Safety Partnership (TCSP) has launched its annual survey as it is looking to set out its goals for the upcoming year.
It has identified key issues based on crime figures and information from partners, including Essex Police, and has now offered the public an opportunity to have its say.
The survey is easy and quick to complete and looks back at the past year and whether residents have been a victim of crime in Tendring.
Residents have until Saturday, December 31, to complete the survey.
To take part visit bit.ly/3FBr2Zs.
