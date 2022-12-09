A REAL estate developer is opening its sales suites across the country to collect gifts for a charity’s Christmas present appeal.

City and Country is collaborating with the Salvation Army and will provide access to its branch in St Osyth Priory in West Field Lane.

The appeal will see individuals and communities donate new and unused toys for children in need of Christmas gifts.

Toys are collected by the Salvation Army and wrapped before being distributed to families throughout the local community.

Jennifer Rhodes-Finch, head of marketing for City and Country, said: “The Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal is a very important cause, and a great opportunity to help those less fortunate this Christmas – which will be a tougher one than most for many families across the UK.

“We’re inviting residents, staff and visitors to bring new toys to our Sales Suites and thank them in advance for their generosity.”

Rebecca Renziehausen, head of corporate partnerships at the Salvation Army, added:

“We would like to thank City & Country for its support for our campaign and helping us provide children with a Christmas they deserve.”

St Osyth Priory’s sales suite is open from 10 am to 5pm between Thursday and Monday, the deadline for collection is 5pm on Sunday, December 11.