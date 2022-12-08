A SWEET-NATURED cat in Essex had to be put to sleep after being cruelly shot four times with an air gun, leaving her owners utterly heartbroken.

Polly, the one year old cat, was found severely injured by her devastated owners in Gaiger Close, Chelmsford, on November 16.

She had gone missing earlier in the day before turning up in the family’s garden, where the friendly feline was eventually found collapsed and lethargic.

Worried she had been hit by a car her distraught owners rushed her to a vet where it was discovered she had been shot with an air gun four times.

Horrifying X-rays revealed she had taken two pellets to her abdomen, one in her leg and another in her right eye, with all the shots being fired at close range.

Due to the devastating injuries poor Polly had sustained, vets ruled the kindest thing to do would be to put her to sleep.

Her shattered owners have now urged other pet owners in the area to be vigilant - so no one else has to go through the same.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Jen Richardson said: “It is devastating to hear what happened to poor Polly and our hearts go out to her poor owners.

“This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenceless animal and I am horrified by what happened to Polly.

“We are investigating this and would urge anyone with information to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Polly has since been described by her family as being a beautiful, friendly cat who was known and loved by all the local neighbours.

Her owners have also reported the incident to police.

A spokesman for the RSPCA added: “The RSPCA receives hundreds of calls to investigate such cases every year and sadly cats and wildlife are usually most often affected.

“The charity is calling for tighter controls on air weapons.

“The RSPCA also wishes to see better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun, and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop.

“These weapons can cause horrific pain and suffering and using them in this way can constitute an offence.

“Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the relevant provisions of the Animal Welfare Act.”