A DETECTIVE has praised the courage of three victims of sexual abuse who came forward to put their attacker behind bars.

Graham Carson, 68, has been jailed for 32 years after abusing three children in Clacton between 2011 and 2014.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Reuben Brame said the victims have demonstrated “incredible strength” in reporting what happened to them.

He said: “The three victims in this case have been through an unimaginable ordeal at the hands of Graham Carson.

Child rapist - Graham Carson (Image: Newsquest)

“The impact of Carson’s abuse cannot be overstated and those affected live with the memory of what’s happened to them every day.

“I am pleased our work has been able put him behind bars and while no sentence will ever undo his crimes, I hope it will help his victims move forward.”

The detective implored other victims of sexual offences to come forward.

He added: “If you have been a victim of a sexual crime, I want you to know that you can come forward and have the confidence that you will be believed, and the offence investigated.

“We have a range of specially trained detectives and staff who investigate sexual offences and support those involved.”