RAILWAY workers will once again go on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay and poor conditions, causing disruption to Essex passengers.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will down tools next Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The action is being taken by employees from a host of stations and a range of departments, including catering, revenue protection and train cleaning.

Conductor teams are also striking, along with Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff, all of which want a wage increase in line with inflation.

As a result of the strikes, train services across the Greater Anglia network will be severely affected and operate on a reduced programme between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The Stansted Express will continue to run, but mainline services to London Liverpool Street from Colchester, for example, will only depart every hour.

Services on Thursday and Sunday will also start later in the morning, from 7.30am, and are expected to be busier as a result of the two 48-hour strikes.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We are very sorry these strikes are disrupting people’s festive plans and badly affecting businesses counting on Christmas custom – as well as making it difficult for people to get to work and school or college.

“Unfortunately, we are left with no option but to ask people to avoid travelling with us because as with previous strike days we are only able to run a small fraction of our usual services

“We will do all we can to run the best possible service in the days between strikes – from December 18 to December 23.

“The rail industry remains committed to settling has tried very hard to try to settle this dispute and talks are continuing.”

The RMT has also now announced strikes from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 05.59am on December 27.

Further protests are also planned for January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “Passengers who have booked a ticket to travel on strike days will be able to travel either the day before or up to and including December 20.

“Alternatively, they can contact their retailer for a refund or to change the date.

“Tickets for December 24, 26, and 27, meanwhile, can instead be used on December 23 or up to and including December 29.

“Trains not running due to the strike will not be replaced by buses.”

To find out more visit greateranglia.co.uk/strikes.