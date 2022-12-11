THE victim of a child rapist who inflicted harrowing sexual abuse on three children says they have flashbacks every day.

The young adult was one of three targets of Graham Carson’s vile sex attacks in Clacton between 2011 and 2014.

He was jailed for 26 years on Thursday (December 8) after being convicted of 18 offences, including multiple counts of rape.

A victim impact statement read to Chelmsford Crown Court detailed how one complainant had been left facing relentless flashbacks.

Sentence - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

They said: “I can still feel the pain. I hate it so much but there’s nothing I can do about it.

“I’ve had trouble sleeping. It started off with a dark figure in my room.

“He would be in every corner of my room. I could hear his voice.

“I had thoughts he would find me, rape me and kill me.”

The victim said they were driven to self-harm and had suicidal thoughts, leading to reliance on anti-depressants and counselling.

They added: “I’m now at the point where I feel like I don’t know who I am anymore.”

“My flashbacks get worse every day. I’ve been left feeling not safe at college.”