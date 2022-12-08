PARTS of Essex could be hit by snow soon as a "lengthy cold spell" begins today.

and bitterly cold conditions as temperatures drop next week.

Essex Weather had predicted that temperatures could hit zero this week as the county experiences "bitterly cold" conditions.

The forecasters said residents were likely to see snow between Friday and Sunday this week.

Now they have revealed snow showers are expected to hit Essex on Sunday.

The county should also expect "very cold" nights with frosts and fog.

In a tweet, Essex Weather said: “Plenty of dry, sunny weather over the next few days, remaining very cold with overnight frosts and fog.

“A few models predict snow showers on Sunday, then potentially something more significant middle of next week.

“ A lengthy cold spell has begun.”