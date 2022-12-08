MOST frontline services will continue as usual in Tendring during the upcoming Christmas and New Year period.

Tendring Council said it will deliver essential services and handle emergencies during the Christmas period, but its offices will be closed from 4pm on December 23 until 8.45am on January 3.

In an emergency that requires the council's assistance, residents can contact the control centre.

Neil Stock thanked staff at the council who would be on-call or working during the festive break.

“Our services are important to residents, whatever the time of year, which is why we keep the majority of frontline services running through the Christmas period,” he said.

“Anything urgent requiring immediate attention will be dealt with, and other issues picked up in the New Year.

"This means most of our staff can enjoy a Christmas break, and my thanks go to those staff keeping the council operating during the festive period.

“I wish all of our residents and businesses a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year on behalf of the council.”

Waste and recycling collections will continue, with some changes around bank holidays.

The council’s control centre can be contacted on 01255 222022 and full details of changes can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/christmasservices.