A RAPIST who sexually abused three children could die behind bars after he was jailed for 26 years.

Graham Carson, 68, warned his victims they would be laughed at if they told anyone about his rape and sex attacks.

Judge Christopher Morgan said the case was “one of the worst” he had ever had before Chelmsford Crown Court.

“You are a dangerous paedophile and I have no doubt you will remain so for the rest of your life,” said the judge.

Katherine Davey, prosecuting, said Carson, of The Drive, Clacton, presented himself as a “cheerful, affable man” who was trusted with the three young children.

But behind closed doors he was undertaking a campaign of rape and sexual abuse between 2011 and 2014.

Ms Davey said the rapist held his hand over one of victim’s mouths when they cried out during one of his attacks, while he told another “wish you were 16”.

The cowardly attacker absconded from his trial in the second week after telling his barrister, Diana Pigot, he could not face hearing it.

Yet one of his courageous victims explained they could not escape what he had inflicted upon them, suffering flashbacks and being driven to self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

A victim impact statement read to the court said: “I hate it so much but there’s nothing I can do about it.”

It stated the complainant sees a dark figure standing in their room at night.

“I had thoughts he would find me, rape me and kill me,” added the victim.

Judge Morgan jailed Carson for 26 years and at least two thirds will be served before he is considered for parole.

He revealed each child has suffered "serious psychological harm" due to Carson's abuse.

He said: “The touching started over clothing, then kisses, and that led you to inviting the children to touch your genitals.

“It then progressed, on occasions, to digital penetration and then the acts of sexual intercourse.”

The judge added: “This is one of the worst cases of sexual abuse to come before the crown court.”