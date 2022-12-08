The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, December 8.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including toys for the kids, gifts for him and her plus more.

Remington Proluxe Hair Straighteners

Remington Proluxe Hair Straighteners (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking for a gift for that special someone this Christmas, the Remington Proluxe Hair Straighteners could be just what you need.

The straighteners have digital controls, nine temperature settings and heat up in 10 seconds.

Available for £44.99, you can make them yours via the Aldi website.

Hot Wheels Hyper-Boost Tyre Shop

Hot Wheels Hyper-Boost Tyre Shop (Image: Aldi)

Keep the kids entertained with the Hot Wheels Hyper-Boost Tyre Shop this Christmas.

One Hot Wheels car is included but additional cars can be used on the track.

Add it to your basket for £29.99 via the Aldi website.

Hollywood Mirror with Lights

Hollywood Mirror with Lights (Image: Aldi)

Add some style to your home with this Hollywood Mirror with Lights.

Ideal for applying makeup, this mirror has touch button functions and 15 lights with three colour settings – light warm white, natural and dimmer.

Available for £79.99, you can make it yours via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find kids' toys, gaming accessories, all things Harry Potter and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Harry Potter LEGO Set

Harry Potter LEGO Set (Image: Lidl)

Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one, a Harry Potter LEGO set could be the ideal gift.

Choose from Transfiguration Class, Divination Class and Defence Against the Dark Arts Class.

READ MORE:

Each set is available for £19.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Gaming Headset

Silvercrest Gaming Headset (Image: Lidl)

This gaming headset has a Flip2Mute microphone for clear communication.

It’s compatible with a range of devices including PS4, PS5 and Xbox One and more.

Available for £16.99, find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.