The last surviving Dambuster Squad Leader George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson, has died aged 101.

The RAF veteran was the last surviving original member of the RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.

Johnson died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym in Bristol on Wednesday night, surrounded by his family.

Sharing the news of his passing, his granddaughter, Jenny Sextone, said his family were with him and added "We would appreciate your respect for our privacy in this family time".

The Dambuster was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

After serving in World War Two, Johnson went on to work as a teacher in Newark in Nottinghamshire.

In January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron following the death of his wartime colleague Fred Sutherland.

In 2017, Johnson was made an MBE after his long-running campaign which was supported by celebrities.

Just a few weeks ago on November 25, 2022, Johnson celebrated his 101st birthday.