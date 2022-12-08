CHILLY temperatures crystallised car windscreens and busy main roads alike this morning, as a cold snap swept across north Essex.

Colchester hit lows of -2° earlier today, while early risers in the likes of Clacton had to contend with a frosty 0°.

Forecast experts are now predicting the freezing and freefalling temperatures to be even colder than usual at the time of year over the course of next week.

Thankfully, according to the Met Office, the weather in Colchester, Clacton and Harwich will heat-up ever so slightly throughout the remainder of today.

By midday the two areas should benefit from temperatures of 3° which will last until around 2pm until they once again begin to drop-off.

