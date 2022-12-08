HOUSEHOLDS that currently receive Council Tax Reduction, due to low income, will be getting a £65 payment paid to them.

The money is coming from the Government’s Household Support Fund and is to support residents with the cost of living crisis.

If there are children in the household, there will be an additional payment of £20 for every eligible child.

Residents do not need to apply for these payments. If you currently pay your Council Tax by Direct Debit, payment will be made into the same bank account by December 9.

If you don’t pay by Direct Debit, you will be sent a voucher that you can exchange at the Post Office for cash.

Cllr Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council’s Executive Member for Healthy People and Places, said: “This money is being used to support the residents that need it the most and help them with energy and food costs during this difficult time."