Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 9 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way at Junction 19, there will be an entry slip road closure and a diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction at the same time.

Finally, on the A12 southbound from Colchester to Stratford St Mary there will be exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs, also from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way, the West tunnel will be closed for survey works between 11pm and 6am.

M25

Between Junctions 24 and 25 on the clockwise way, there will be entry slip road closures and lane closures for surfacing works from 11pm to 6am.

Also on Junction 25 on the anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure for electrical works from 11pm to 5.30am.

Finally, on the anti-clockwise way from the QEII Bridge to Junction 31, there will be an exit slip road and lane closure for technology works from 11pm to 6am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 10 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

On the Northbound way at Junction 19, there will be an entry slip road closure and a diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way between Junction 11 and 12, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way, the West tunnel will be closed for survey works between 10pm and 5.30am.

M25

On the clockwise way from Junction 31 to Junction 1A on the A282 southbound, there will be a carriageway closure for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 11 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound Junction 19 link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

On the Northbound way at Junction 19, there will be an entry slip road closure and a diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way between Junction 11 and 12, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for white lining/road markings at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way, the West tunnel will be closed for survey works between 10pm and 5.30am.

Meanwhile, for the East tunnel, it will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.