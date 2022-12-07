VIGILANT residents in Essex are being encouraged to call the police on drink drivers this Christmas to prevent more people being senselessly killed by drunk motorists.

Essex Police have announced their support of the national Drink Driving – Together We Can Stop It campaign, which persuades the public to report drink drivers.

According to the latest published figure, in 2020 an estimated 6,480 people were killed or injured in the UK when one of the drivers involved was over the drink-drive limit.

Despite this, less than 40 per cent of people refrain from reporting drink drivers to the police, even though 81 per cent of the public believe they should be.

Worryingly, only 36 per cent of men and 46 per cent of women say they would take a drink driver’s car keys of them – figures the campaign hopes to improve on.

Inspector Matt Crow, from Essex Police’s Roads Policing Team, has now called on the public in Essex to help the police in cracking down drink driving in the county.

He said: “People who drink and drive take risks every time they get behind the wheel of a car - they put themselves and others at risk.

“We want to put a stop to that and save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.

“We are calling on the public who suspect family or friends of drink driving to prevent, persuade and report drink driving to police this Christmas.”

The police have now advised people on how to best combat and deter their loved ones or close pals from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

They suggest planning an evening out in advance, establishing early on if there will be the designated driver or if a taxi will need to be booked.

Inspector Matt Crow hopes motorists being more aware of the consequences of drink driving will also male people think twice.

“You could face a minimum 12-month driving ban, an unlimited fine and even a prison sentence,” he added.

“There’s also the personal impact of having a criminal record and possibly losing your job.

“Most importantly you could kill or seriously injury yourself or someone else.

“Hopefully this year, with the public and police working together, it will mean fewer families facing this Christmas without their loved ones.”