A MARINE mammal expert has issued advice and guidance to residents and day-trippers to the coast on how to protect seals during pupping season.

Neil Marples, from Frinton, is a member of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and is therefore frequently called out to sightings of stranded seals.

During the autumn and winter, grey seal pups are born across the country, not least in the waters of Tendring where hundreds of the creatures now reside.

New-born seals, however, are incredibly vulnerable, so Mr Marples has moved to inform locals and travellers of the best methods for keeping them safe.

He said: “As for any seal, any disturbance can cause huge stress and is also a waste of vital energy resources - this also includes keeping dogs away.

“Dog attacks are becoming more frequent and can have potentially life-threatening consequences.

“Pups spend the first three to four weeks of their lives being nursed by their mother on the shore.

“During this time they must shed their white coat and triple their body weight before venturing into the sea.

“Whilst on the shore their mother will regularly leave them alone for hours at a time so they are not always abandoned.

“If you suspect a pup is sick, malnourished, abandoned, or in some sort of trouble, call us on our 24 hour rescue hotline on 01825 765546.”

To find out more visit bdmlr.org.uk/what-to-do-if.

