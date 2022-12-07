A POORLY pupil at a school in Walton has been diagnosed with a highly contagious infection, the Gazette understands.

Bosses at Hamford Primary Academy, in Elm Tree Avenue, have told parents and carers the school now has one case of Strep A among its students.

They were informed by a letter sent from head of school Teresa Cooper, who stressed the importance of ensuring children with the infection stay at home.

She also provided parents and carers with advice on what to do should they suspect their sons or daughters have developed symptoms.

Miss Cooper said: “Early treatment with antibiotics is important and will help reduce the risk of any further illness.

“If you child is confirmed as having a Strep A infection please do keep them at home for at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to prevent spreading.

“The advice from the UK Health Security Agency makes clear there are lots of virues that cause sore throats, colds and colds circulating.

“These should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection which can make them more unwell.”

“I hope this provides some useful information. If there is any further advice we will make sure to share this with you.”

Symptoms of Strep A in children include breathing difficulties, the skin, tongue or lips turning blue, or skin looking mottled, floppiness and being unable to stay awake.

Sometimes found in the throat or on skin, Strep A for the most part can result in mild illness but can cause scarlet fever or in rare cases develop into invasive iGAS.

The more serious infection has recently caused the deaths of six children in the UK and, up until last Friday, was recorded in the East of England 39 times.

Dr Ravi Balakrishnan, consultant in health protection at UK Health Security Agency East, said cases of Strep A appear to be greater this year than previously.

“We know this is very concerning for parents and carers but often these illnesses can be mild and easily treatable,” he said.

“GAS is a common bacteria that lots of us carry in our throats and on our skin, and it doesn’t always result in illness.

“However, in very rare occasions, GAS bacteria can become invasive which is more serious and I ask all parents and carers to make themselves familiar with symptoms.

“It’s vitally important you trust your judgement and seek urgent medical help if your child’s condition begins to worsen or they have any of these serious symptoms.”