SPECIALIST airborne medics were deployed to the scene of a medical emergency in a seaside town.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Clacton earlier today after being called into action by the East of England Ambulance Service.
Upon arrival, the two teams worked together to optimise the outcome of a female patient who had been seriously injured.
After being stabilised as the scene the casualty was transferred to an emergency department for further treatment and care.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here