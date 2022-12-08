A WOMAN from Lawford with spinal cord injury is swimming 22 miles for charity.

Jenny Hudson is taking on the Aspire Channel Swim, swimming the distance over 12 weeks to raise funds for the charity Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury

She has so far raised over £2,500, despite having a spinal injury herself, and is swimming at Lawford House Pool.

Jenny said: “I had a fall from a horse in 2015 which left me in a wheelchair.

"When I left hospital, I was determined to keep fit but it was quite a challenge.

"I was shocked to find out that I was only entitled to six physio sessions, then it was up to me to find and fund it.

“Fitness is so important for both disabled and non-disabled people, for physical and mental health.

"I have always enjoyed swimming, both pre and post-accident, although for me getting the breathing right when I am swimming front crawl or breaststroke is a challenge.

"I tried to find a gym and a place to swim but it was almost impossible.

"Luckily, I am married to a builder, so we worked out a business plan on the back of a cigarette packet and built an indoor accessible swimming pool.

"To help with the costs we rent the pool out.

"I have come across Aspire a few times and thought what a great charity it is so I signed up to the Aspire Channel Swim because it’s a challenge that I can do.

"My fundraising is going well but we still have a way to go – I hope to get to £3,000

"It means a lot to me to be raising money to support people with spinal cord injuries.

"A spinal cord injury is more challenging, more heartbreaking and just more everything than anyone can possibly imagine.”

Katy Boyd, who manages the Aspire Channel Swim, said Jenny is this year’s top fundraiser.

"In the past 22 years the swim has raised over £7 million for the charity Aspire," she added.

"Anyone can take part in the challenge, regardless of ability."

Find out more at aspirechannelswim.co.uk.