NURSERY bosses have assured parents they are “taking all necessary precautions” after recording multiple cases of contagious infections.

Little Pals Nursery, in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, currently has two confirmed cases of scarlet fever and roughly 20 cases of hand, food and mouth disease,

The former can result in flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands, as well as a sandpaper-like rash.

The latter, meanwhile, can cause some similar symptoms, but also painful mouth ulcers and raised spots which can then become blisters.

Although highly contagious, scarlet fever can be easily treated with anti-biotics, unlike hand, food and mouth disease, which should simply get better on its own.

In a statement to parents, a spokesman for Little Pals Nursery said: “We have notified the relevant authorities regarding these illnesses and are following the NHS guidance.

“If you are concerned, please speak to a team leader or the office. We are taking all the necessary precautions we can and taking it day-by-day.

“If you child is ill enough to require Calpol or Ibuprofen they will not be permitted to come into nursery and if they are at nursery you will have to collect them.

“If your child has a temperature of 38 or above whilst at nursery you will be required to collect immediately.”

Scarlet fever has been thrown into the spotlight in recent days following the deaths of six children from invasive Strep A.

Strep A itself is the bacteria which can cause scarlet fever, but it can also develop into a more serious infection known as iGAS.

According to figures, up to date as of last Friday, there have been 39 cases of Strep A infections recorded in the East of England, compared to 436 cases of scarlet fever.

Symptoms of Strep A in children include breathing difficulties, the skin, tongue or lips turning blue, or skin looking mottled, floppiness and being unable to stay awake.

Dr Ravi Balakrishnan, consultant in health protection at UK Health Security Agency East, said cases of Strep A appear to be greater this year than previously.

“We know this is very concerning for parents and carers but often these illnesses can be mild and easily treatable,” he said.

“GAS is a common bacteria that lots of us carry in our throats and on our skin, and it doesn’t always result in illness.

“However, in very rare occasions, GAS bacteria can become invasive which is more serious and I ask all parents and carers to make themselves familiar with symptoms.

“It’s vitally important you trust your judgement and seek urgent medical help if your child’s condition begins to worsen or they have any of these serious symptoms.