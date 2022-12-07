A NIGHTMARE ex-girlfriend shared naked photos of her former lover in a group messaging chat after they fell out.

Terri Hancock, 35, warned her ex-girlfriend “I’m going to set your car on fire with you and your children in it” after their relationship soured.

Her campaign of abuse began when she barged into her former partner’s house in Walton and snatched her glasses off face before smashing them, on April 24.

Samantha Lowther, prosecuting, told Chelmsford Crown Court that Hancock started sending threatening messages to the victim after an argument broke out at the property.

Hancock told her former lover of eight months: “You’re going to wish you never met me”.

Her vile messages continued: “I’m going to stab you in the heart and watch you die.

Court - Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: ANDRA MACIUCA)

“Get your kids home or they ain’t gonna see their mumma.

"I’m going to set your car on fire with you and your children in it.”

Ms Lowther said Hancock made a group messaging chat with friends and the complainant where she posted naked images of the latter.

READ MORE >> Colchester primary school confirms cases of Scarlet fever among children

A non-molestation order banning Hancock from contacting her ex-girlfriend was made by a judge, but she went on to breach it on September 3.

The court heard between September 3 and 4, Hancock called her former partner 46 times from a withheld number.

Hancock, of Hawthorn Avenue, Colchester, admitted harassment, criminal damage, disclosing a private sexual photograph and breaching a non-molestation order.

Abuse - Hancock messaged her former partner with relentless abuse (Image: Newsquest)

The defendant, who has 29 convictions for 45 offences, was spared a further prison sentence after having spent two months behind bars while on remand.

Sentencing her to an 18 month community order, Recorder William Clegg KC said it was a “distasteful episode”.

He ordered Hancock to pay £400 in compensation to her ex-partner and to undertake 40 days of a rehabilitation activity.

David Barr, mitigating, said: “This wasn’t simply a one-way street of offending. Clearly this has been a toxic relationship for both parties.

“She has drawn a line under this relationship and doesn’t want any more communication.

“She has genuinely turned things around.”