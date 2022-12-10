KIND-HEARTED students who helped an elderly man after his mobility scooter became stuck in the road have said “it just felt like the right thing to do”.

Olivia Dowsett, Abigail Robinson, Milo Locke, Hannah Tracy, and Gabriella Symonds are all Year 11 pupils at Tendring Technology College, in Frinton.

On Monday, the group of friends succeeded in shattering stereotypes after rushing to the aid of a stranded pensioner in Connaught Avenue.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, found himself stuck inches away from the kerb near the railway crossing after the battery on his mobility scooter stopped working.

After realising what had happened, the heroic and respectful youngsters used their collective strength to push him to a place of safety.

Abigail said: “We were walking home from school and could see he had got his mobility scooter stuck and needed some help to get up the kerb.

“We asked if we could help out. It just felt like the right thing to do, and I’m glad we could help.”

According to Gabriella, the pensioner was incredibly thankful.

She added: “We asked him if he needed help and offered to push him through the gates so he could get to the mobility shop to get his scooter mended.

“We all helped push him and got him through and out of danger of the road. He was really grateful.

“We asked him if he wanted to be pushed all the way but he told us we had done enough and thanked us. He then got his keys and walked off.”

READ MORE: 'Lovely sight' - Teenagers push pensioner to safety after mobility scooter conks out

Nicola Duhig, who saw the warming moment unfold, has since shared details of the teenagers’ kind-heartedness on social media, touching hundreds of people.

She said: “I thought it was such a lovely sight and I was very proud of the group for helping the gentleman and not leaving him stranded.

“Well done to them for helping him and not just walking past. The teenagers here get a lot of bad press, so I thought I would give credit where credit is due.

“The community should be aware of this lovely act of kindness.”