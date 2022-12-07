TWO activists face a Crown Court trial in April over milk-pouring stunts at two high-end department stores in central London.

Sofia Fernandes Pontes, 26, and Stephen Bone, 40, from Clacton, who are members of the Animal Rebellion protest group, face two charges of criminal damage and two charges of damaging property on October 7.

The pair are accused of stealing milk from Fortnum and Mason and Selfridges before damaging display shelves and a carpet.

Pontes, from Islington, north London, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday to plead not guilty to the charges.

She faces trial on April 24 next year alongside Bone, who has previously denied the charges.