A PARISH council has secured funding and a long-term lease in a bid to launch a village’s first recreational open space.

Little Oakley Parish Council secured the parcel of scrubland from Essex County Council after spending three years in negotiations.

The village was the largest in the Oakleys and Wix ward without an open space for villagers to use.

The scheme was recently awarded a £15,000 grant by Tendring Council from the Tendring Community Fund, to boost the parish council funds and expedite the work programme.

Dave Attrill, chairman of Little Oakley Parish Council, said: “The parish council records show that they have been in search for open space since the 1970s, firstly behind the old school house in Rectory Road and later off Harwich Road.

“We are therefore excited that we will are now able to provide the village of Little Oakley a recreational space that it desperately needs.

“On the whole, the public have been very supportive of the project and have come up with some great names for the new space.”

Little Oakley Parish Council has matched the £15,000 grant from Tendring Council, meaning there is now £30,000 available for further equipment and facilities.

The parish council will continue to apply for further grants so that future phases can be planned and delivered.

Mike Bush, district and parish councillor, added: “Following an arduous three-year journey of negotiations with Essex County Council, I am delighted that Little Oakley Parish Council has secured this lease to create an open play and recreational piece of land at the end of Lodge Road.

“Little Oakley has been deprived of public open space for far too long.

"I am motivated to see this facility expand, reach out and engage with the wider community.”

The facility will have a variety of play activity equipment, seating areas and wildlife zones, with the first phase of this project planned to be completed by spring or summer of 2023.

Little Oakley Parish Council has given residents the opportunity to be involved with the naming of the space.

To get involved email clerk@littleoakleypc.org.uk or call 07534 172696.