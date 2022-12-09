AN appeal has been launched to ensure children in Harwich have a toy to open on Christmas Day as distressed families in the town struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Salvation Army is calling on Harwich’s community to donate new toys to its Christmas present appeal.

Debbie Tubby, community manager, said every year the Salvation Army meets hundreds of "distressed" parents facing the prospect of their children having nothing to open on Christmas Day.

She said the church is concerned that the cost of living crisis will mean even more families struggling to pay for the very basics over Christmas.

“Every year we ask people to donate new toys and gifts to our Christmas present appeal so we can distribute them to families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift," she said.

"This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“Please support our Christmas Present Appeal to help our drive to ensure vulnerable children in Harwich will have something to open on Christmas day.

“Last year, we supported some 350 children with toys and 100 food hampers for families and already we’ve started receiving requests for support ahead of Christmas.”

The church on George Street will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys on Wednesday from 9.30am to 12pm and on Friday from 9.30am to 11am until December 16.

Donations can also be taken to Morrisons, Deli 141 or Harwich Museum The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn-to-read books for babies and toddlers to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

The Salvation Army, as a church and a charity, said it expresses its faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal and ideas about gifts go to salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal.