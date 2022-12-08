A BUDDING young writer has been named among the winners of a county-wide poetry competition celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Earlier this year, residents were asked to submit a poem of any style inspired by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of an Essex Year of Reading competition.

The competition inspired people of different ages to get involved, with winners ranging from six to 87 years of age.

Among them is Annie Jones, six, of Lawford who won the Key Stage One category and the overall competition with her rhyming poem about the late Queen.

Annie also received a £100 book token as the overall winner of the competition.

Tony Ball, Essex County Councillor responsible for education, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the winners of the Essex Year of Reading Jubilee poetry competition.

“I’ve been lucky enough to read through the entries and seen the level of talent we have in Essex.”

The winner’s poem has been shared on the Essex Year of Reading app and will be published in the Essex Year of Reading anthology, a collection of work by the people of Essex.

For more information visit bit.ly/3Y6kUzV.